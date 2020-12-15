Murder suspect arrested two years after fatal shooting at Lucky 7 Sports Bar in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two years after a fatal shooting in Greensboro, police have made an arrest.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2018, police responded to a shooting at at Lucky 7 Sports Bar at 3407 West Gate City Boulevard.
At the scene, police found two victims who were both taken to the hospital.
One of the victims, 22-year-old Jaylan Irvin Lassiter, of Durham, died.
The other person who was shot was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.
On Tuesday, police arrested Joel Adam McCarthy, 30, of Winston-Salem, on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
McCarthy is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.
