Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 years after Greensboro man shot, killed

Christopher Young

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A murder suspect is in custody just under two years after a Greensboro man was shot and killed, according to Greensboro police.

At 7:39 p.m. Oct. 6, 2018, police responded to the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault.

Police found 28-year-old Christopher Steven Young, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. Young was taken to a hospital and died the next day.

On September 24, 2020, Greensboro police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Malcolm Jamar Blowe, 29, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Blowe was arrested in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday.

According to Young’s family, Christopher was “well underway to a promising career, having graduated from North Carolina A&T State University on December 8, 2012, and working at BB&T. He was in a number of educational organizations while enrolled in school and participated in sports activities; most notably basketball. In addition, Christopher found time to mentor several youth.”