Murder suspect arrested after man found dead on Orange Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A murder suspect was arrested after a man was killed in Greensboro, according to police.

Officers came to the 3200 block of Orange Street at 7:40 a.m. on July 21 after a report that a body was found.

At the scene, officers located 39-year-old Jonathan Jeffries, of Greensboro, deceased.

Police launched a homicide investigation and, on Wednesday, arrested Anthony Van Long, 31, of Greensboro, on a charge of first-degree murder.

He is being held under no bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.