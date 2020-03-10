‘Murder in Pilot Mountain’ – episode 6 – The secluded area where Ronda Blaylock’s body was found

Four years after Ronda Blaylock's murder, her cousin Sherri drove to the spot where her body was found for the first time. The second time she would visit the spot wouldn't come until 40 years later, as FOX8 was there to visit with her.
In episode 6 of "Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-year Mystery," we take a look at how secluded that area is today, as well as what has changed there in the last four decades.
We also meet a former police officer and deputy who lived in the area when the murder happened and visited the scene the day Ronda's family's worst fears were realized. Today, he lives just a few hundred feet from where Ronda's body was discovered and recounts the last time he saw Lynne Blayock - Ronda's mother - on the property.
This is part of our series on the killing of Ronda Blaylock.
