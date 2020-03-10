‘Murder in Pilot Mountain’ – episode 6 – The secluded area where Ronda Blaylock’s body was found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four years after Ronda Blaylock's murder, her cousin Sherri drove to the spot where her body was found for the first time. The second time she would visit the spot wouldn't come until 40 years later, as FOX8 was there to visit with her.

In episode 6 of "Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-year Mystery," we take a look at how secluded that area is today, as well as what has changed there in the last four decades.

We also meet a former police officer and deputy who lived in the area when the murder happened and visited the scene the day Ronda's family's worst fears were realized. Today, he lives just a few hundred feet from where Ronda's body was discovered and recounts the last time he saw Lynne Blayock - Ronda's mother - on the property.

This is part of our series on the killing of Ronda Blaylock.

Episode 5 - Family of man accused of raping, killing Ronda Blaylock talks about his past

Episode 4 - Family reacts to arrest in killing of Ronda Blaylock

Episode 3 - A closer look at the investigation into the killing of Ronda Blaylock

Episode 2 - A closer look into the life of teen victim Ronda Blaylock

Episode 1 - New details emerge in the 1980 killing of 14-year-old Ronda Blaylock

