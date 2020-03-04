‘Murder in Pilot Mountain’ – episode 4 – Family reacts to arrest in killing of Ronda Blaylock

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- In episode four of "Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-year Mystery," FOX8 looks into the initial reaction to an arrest in the rape and murder of 14-year-old Ronda Mechelle Blaylock.
For nearly 40 years, Ronda's family asked the same questions about who was responsible for her death.
The formation of the Ronda Blaylock Task Force proved crucial in cracking the case.
Ronda's family was on hand for the press release to officially detail the arrest of then 62-year-old Robert James Adkins.
FOX8 takes a look back at that day and talks to Ronda's family six months after the announcement.
Episode four also introduces us to the family of Adkins, who discussed their first reactions to the announcement of his arrest.
This is part of our series on the killing of Ronda Blaylock.
