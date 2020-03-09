‘Murder in Pilot Mountain’ – episode 4 – Family of man accused of raping, killing Ronda Blaylock talks about his past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To most, Robert James Adkins is known as the man accused of raping and killing Ronda Blaylock. But to his family, he's known simply as James.

In episode five of "Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-year Mystery," FOX8 introduces you to some of Adkins' first cousins. There, they detail his violent upbringing, substance abuse and the last times they saw him.

FOX8 spoke with Adkins' lawyer, who says it would be inappropriate to discuss the case because it's ongoing. Adkins' next court date is currently set for May 4, 2020, but his lawyer was unable to advise what - if anything - will happen that day.

This is part of our series on the killing of Ronda Blaylock.

Episode 4 - Family reacts to arrest in killing of Ronda Blaylock

Episode 3 - A closer look at the investigation into the killing of Ronda Blaylock

Episode 2 - A closer look into the life of teen victim Ronda Blaylock

Episode 1 - New details emerge in the 1980 killing of 14-year-old Ronda Blaylock

Subscribe to “Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery”:

iTunes

RSS

Spotify

Stitcher

Radio Public

Google Play

TuneIn

iHeart Radio

Other FOX8 original podcasts

Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery

Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder

Seduced By Satan

Who Killed Jennifer Short?

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”