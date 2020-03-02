Live
'Murder in Pilot Mountain' – episode 3 – A closer look at the investigation into the killing of Ronda Blaylock

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. – In part three of “Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-year- mystery,” FOX8 takes a closer look at the investigation.

The team that was assigned to crack the case of who killed Ronda Blaylock had to look under every stone.

That meant looking at other crimes as they searched for their killer.

The good thing is they each had years of experience and skillsets.

FOX8's Michael Hennessey takes us into their investigation.

This is part of our series on the killing of Ronda Blaylock. 

Episode 2 - A closer look into the life of teen victim Ronda Blaylock

Episode 1 - New details emerge in the 1980 killing of 14-year-old Ronda Blaylock

