‘Murder hornets’ discovered in US for first time

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Murder hornets” are now in the United States, according to the Washington Invasive Species Council.

Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species that researchers have nicknamed the “murder hornet”

It’s venomous sting can kill a human if they’re stung several times.

They’re also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

The hornets are more than two inches long and have been reportedly attacking bee hives in Washington state.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the United States.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter