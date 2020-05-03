‘Murder hornets’ discovered in US for first time

“Murder hornets” are now in the United States, according to the Washington Invasive Species Council.

Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species that researchers have nicknamed the “murder hornet”

It’s venomous sting can kill a human if they’re stung several times.

They’re also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

The hornets are more than two inches long and have been reportedly attacking bee hives in Washington state.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the United States.