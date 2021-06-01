Mural unveiled at Winston-Salem CVS in honor of shooting victim

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends gathered in downtown Winston-Salem to unveil a portrait of a dedicated CVS employee.

35-year-old Te’ore Terry was honored at the CVS on West 4th Street in downtown Winston-Salem where he worked for several years.

Donations through a GoFundMe allowed the family to raise $2,600 to help with funeral expenses and the materials for the painting.

Kim Thore, the artist of the painting and organizer for the unveiling, said the store was the perfect spot for his memorial.

“The art will be printed on a large canvas so visitors can see the “concierge” of happiness when they arrive and leave,” Thore said.

Thore said she thought of the mural to cope with Terry’s death and to share his infectious smile with the rest of his customers he knew and loved.

“When I learned I had lost my friend, I didn’t know how to make sense of it all, so I decided to make art,” Thore said.

Terry was killed on Feb. 14, 2021. Winston Salem Police officers responded to calls of a man lying face down in a parking lot after being shot.

Velma Terry, Te’ore’s mother, showed emotion during the ceremony as they undraped the large painting of her son in his memory.

“It means love…it means that my son served his purpose,” she said. .

The 40×50 canvas painting currently hangs in the front of the CVS store on West 4th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Terry’s murder is still under investigation.