Multiple roads in Greensboro closed due to down power lines, fallen trees

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department says that the following areas are currently closed due to down power line and fallen trees:

Westridge Road, north and southbound between Deep Green Drive and Smoketree Drive

Lawndale Drive, north and southbound between Cottage Place and New Garden Road

There are numerous areas throughout the city that have fallen trees.

Officers have placed traffic cones, caution tape and portable stop signs throughout these areas.

They are urging drivers to treat all intersections that are without power as a four way stop.

Thousands lost power across Forsyth and Guilford counties overnight.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reports more than 43,000 people in Guilford County, more than 9,000 people in Forsyth County and more than 14,000 people in Rockingham County were without power.

Across the state, more than 112,000 people lost power.

According to Duke Energy, repairs and damage assessment are underway.