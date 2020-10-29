Multiple reports of damage and trees down in the Piedmont Triad as Tropical Storm Zeta blows through – Show us your photos

FOX8 is getting multiple reports of trees down and damage throughout the Piedmont Triad as Tropical Storm Zeta blows through the area.
A tree is down across US-421 southbound in Forsyth County near Winston-Salem. The road is closed.
NC 65 in Rockingham County is closed in both directions at Hancock Road due to a fallen tree in power lines.
Dona Road is closed in both directions due to a downed tree and powerlines near Old Julian Road in Greensboro, according to NCDOT.
Have damage? Please submit your photo using the Submit your Photo button below – please include your location and be safe!
The Greensboro Police Department issued the following statement:
“Due to severe weather, the city is experiencing significant power outages, trees that are down blocking roadways, and traffic signal outages. Motorists are advised to avoid travel if possible and use caution if travel is necessary.”
- Greensboro city facilities closed due to tropical storm conditions
