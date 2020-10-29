Multiple Piedmont school systems to have remote-learning day Thursday due to Tropical Storm Warnings

Multiple local school systems will have a remote-learning day on Thursday due to the Tropical Storm Warnings prompted by Hurricane Zeta.

Davidson, Rockingham and Surry county school systems announced Wednesday night that Thursday will be a remote-learning day for all students.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said the biggest threat to the Triad will be damaging winds on Thursday.

The storm is expected to produce half an inch to two inches of rainfall.

An isolated tornado should also not be ruled out.

Latest headlines from FOX8