Multiple people were hurt Wednesday evening after shots rang out at a historic and popular Southern California biker bar.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, according to authorities.

Dozens of first responders were called to the popular biker bar, which is located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Rd.

The total number of injuries is unclear and police have not said if anyone was killed in the shooting, although helicopter footage showed what appeared to be at least three bodies covered in tarps.

Authorities have not released any details about the gunman, or what led up to the shooting.

Authorities responded after several people were shot at Cook’s Corner, a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon on August 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Cook’s Corner is a famous motorcycle pitstop located about six miles northeast of Lake Forest. The bar was built in 1884 and has hosted a number of high-profile visitors, including film star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The ‘About’ section on the bar’s website highlights its history and importance to the Southern California biker community, as well as its resiliency in surviving natural disasters and economic turmoil.

“We’ve experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters,” the website read. “We’ve gotten through all of them and came out stronger.”

Check back for details on this developing story.