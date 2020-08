GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple people were injured in a crash in southern Guilford County on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of N.C. 62 and Branson Mill Road shortly before 6 p.m.

Troopers said an initial wreck involved three cars and then there was a secondary wreck at the scene that involved another two cars.

Several people were taken to the hospital, troopers said.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash.