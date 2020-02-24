Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Guilford County, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- A man was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Guilford County Sunday, deputies say.

A deputy went to a home around 5:08 p.m. on Penny Road in Jamestown, knocked on the door and identified himself as a deputy with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

The man came to the door and threatened the deputy with a handgun and two shots were then fired, deputies say.

The deputy was not injured

The man was shot and pronounced dead at the home.

Around six officers in total responded to the scene.

Suspect information is not currently available.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Portions of the area were blocked off as authorities gathered information.

The investigation is ongoing.