Multiple bomb threats at D.C. schools, evacuations ongoing

UPDATE 2:50 p.m. — Police said that the schools have been cleared.
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Officials are reporting that multiple bomb threats have been received across the District over 24 hours, including at several D.C. public schools (DCPS) and charter schools. Police said that evacuations are ongoing.
The D.C. Police Department released the following list of schools that have received a threat:
- Dunbar High School
- Theodore Roosevelt High School
- Ron Brown High School
- KIPP DC College Preparatory
- IDEA Public Charter School
- Seed Public Charter School
DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee tweeted, “@dcpublicschools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing.”