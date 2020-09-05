Multiple boats sink while Trump supporters hold boat parade in Texas, deputies say

AUSTIN — Multiple 911 calls have been made on Saturday to report boats in distress during the “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
At this time, officials have not confirmed how many boats are in distress on the lake.
Around 2:50 p.m., deputies with the TCSO confirmed that multiple boats sank during the parade on Lake Travis, KEYE-TV reports.
At this time, officials have not confirmed how many boats sank or experienced issues.
The “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” was scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Let’s really make a statement!” the event’s Facebook page reads.