Multiple boats sink while Trump supporters hold boat parade in Texas, deputies say

AUSTIN — Multiple 911 calls have been made on Saturday to report boats in distress during the “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

At this time, officials have not confirmed how many boats are in distress on the lake.

Around 2:50 p.m., deputies with the TCSO confirmed that multiple boats sank during the parade on Lake Travis, KEYE-TV reports.

MEDIA: #ATCEMS has not been involved in any of the boat sinking incidents on Lake Travis today. No injuries or medical emergencies have occured as the result of these incidents & #ATCEMS has not been requested to respond to any of them. If this changes, we’ll provide an update. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 5, 2020

At this time, officials have not confirmed how many boats sank or experienced issues.

The “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” was scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Let’s really make a statement!” the event’s Facebook page reads.