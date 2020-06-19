Multiple arrests made over months long drug investigation by Surry County officials

Multiple arrests made over months long drug investigation by Surry County officials

Multiple arrests made over months long drug investigation by Surry County officials

Multiple arrests made over months long drug investigation by Surry County officials

Justin McKay Snow

Jacob Levi Burchette

Christina Marie Brown

Brandi Dawn Snow

Adam Gray Lewis

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple arrests have been made during a months long drug investigation conducted by officials in Surry County, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

During a three month long investigation into illegal narcotics being distributed throughout Surry County, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Street Crimes Unit, the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted surveillance in the Dobson and Mount Airy area in reference to drug activity.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office investigation has led to several different vehicle stops, narcotics seizures and search warrants executed around Dobson and Mount Airy.

On May 19, 2020, detectives stopped a vehicle in the Dobson area. Detectives had obtained information that the vehicle had left a house where illegal narcotics were being sold and distributed.

Detectives made contact with Christina Marie Brown, 27, of Elkin, and the passenger, Dillion Wayne Potts, 26, of Dobson. Detectives also noticed that Ms. Brown’s seven seven-year-old daughter was in the vehicle.

During the investigation and a search of the vehicle, detectives found a black case containing over three ounces of methamphetamine.

Brown and Potts were both arrested for the illegal narcotics. The small child was turned over to a family member.

Brown was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of child neglect and one count of maintaining a drug vehicle. She received a $75,000 secured bond and a court date of July 22.

Potts was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $200,000 secured bond and a court date of July 22.

On May 19, 2020, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division, and Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division worked an investigation that led to a search warrant being executed at 3295 Old Highway 601 in Mount Airy .

The search led to charges being issued for Adam Gray Lewis, 25, of Mount Airy, and the arrest of Justin McKay Snow, 24, of Mount Airy.

During the search of the house, detectives found 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and numerous guns in the house.

Lewis fled the scene on foot when law enforcement officials first arrived. Snow was apprehended at the scene. Both Lewis and Snow are facing the following charges:

two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance

one count of maintaining a drug dwelling

one count of possession of drug marijuana paraphernalia

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Snow received a $125,000.00 secured bond and a court date of July 22.

On June 16, Lewis was arrested during a traffic stop by the Street Crimes Unit for the outstanding warrants stemming from the search warrant. An additional search warrant was executed at Mr. Lewis’ home in Mount Airy.

Detectives found a small amount of methamphetamine, illegal prescription medication and some small marijuana plants. Lewis received a court date of July 22 and a $1,000,000 secured bond on all issued charges.

On May 21, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant for the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division at 1547 Siloam Road in Mount Airy for illegal drug distribution.

During the search of the house, detectives found methamphetamine, illegal prescription medications, marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Detectives arrested Jacob Levi Burchette, 31, of Mount Airy, and Brandi Dawn Snow, 34, of Dobson.

They are facing the following charges:

one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

one count of maintaining a drug dwelling

one count of possession of marijuana

one count of possession of drug marijuana paraphernalia

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Burchette received a $16,500 secured bond and a court appearance on July 22.

Snow received a $16,500 secured bond and a court appearance on July 22.