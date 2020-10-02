Multi-million-dollar tech company looking to invest in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A multi-million-dollar tech company wants to expand and is looking to make High Point its next location. DC Blox, an Atlanta-based company, is interested in a 14-acre plot of land off of Piedmont Parkway and Sheraton Court.

On Thursday, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners held a meeting to consider the plan.

“It tells you we’re a serious candidate, even in the middle of the pandemic this company has continued to talk to us,” said Loren Hill, president of the High Point Economic Development Corporation. “It would be one of the largest projects Guilford County has seen. It will be the largest project I have seen in my 20 years working for High Point.”

Hill told FOX8 if the incentive agreement is approved by the county and the city, DC Blox would build a $305 million tech center on Piedmont Parkway at Sheraton Court. The company would pay city and county property taxes and be eligible for a grant that would equal half of what it paid in taxes. High Point and Guilford County would receive $2 million each after paying out the grant.

“It becomes a recruiting tool for us as we want other companies to consider locating in High Point and Greensboro and Guilford County,” Hill said.

Those who live and work near the Piedmont Centre industrial park want to learn more about the tech company and its role in the Piedmont Triad.

“If they can support the community in terms of offering either education, internships, programs that are going to help the kids and developing their skills then I think it’s great,” said Kenneth Banks, a High Point resident.

“Growth is a good thing most days,” said Ginny Boehling, who works in High Point.

“It would be great for the business around here. It would be really good for those who are unemployed looking for business,” said Christina Wnukowski, who also works in High Point.

The new facility would create nine jobs.

“Nine jobs that pay more than the Guilford County average wage and plus there would be some contract security jobs in addition to those other jobs,” Hill said.

Hill says if the county and city approve the incentive agreement, it could take several months for DC Blox to reach a decision.

“Right now, we’re the only location in North Carolina under consideration,” Hill saisd.

High Point City Council will have its public hearing on Oct. 5.