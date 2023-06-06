GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just days after giving away $100,000, MrBeast was treating his fanbase to an even larger giveaway.

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, continues to give away large amounts of cash, and the recent one equated to $500,000 using the Shop Cash app. It was established that the app was used to promote his Feastables brand, which includes his chocolate bars.

I’m giving away $200k Shop Cash in the @shop app – get it while you can and pls spend some on feastables :-) #shopifypartner https://t.co/Yy7DRCbwpf — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 2, 2023

The giveaway was originally at $200,000 but fans quickly got their hands on it and it was emptied. It went so fast that he added another $300,000 on top of it, getting the amount to half a million.

It went so fast we just added another $300,000! Enjoy the $ 🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 2, 2023

