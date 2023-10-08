GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What do escaping from a cage, picking locks underwater, a scene from an iconic movie and other tasks have in common? It’s MrBeast’s latest challenge video.

The Greenville resident wows fans with his newest YouTube video, which launched on Saturday. The latest challenge pits Mack working to make $1 million. He has 10 challenges to undertake.

Each time Mack completes the challenge, he gets $100,000 and the chance to end it. If he fails in the next game, MrBeast tells him he loses all the money.

It’s a thrilling near-20-minute video that tests your senses and has you rooting for Mack along the way. Many fans have commented on what a high-quality video it is. As of Sunday afternoon, it had been viewed over 56 million times making it the No. 1-trending video and putting on trek to smashing the record for most-viewed videos of all time.

There’s no need to spoil it for you, so check it out and see what you think. Since we mentioned at least three challenges earlier, you know Mack at least makes it that far. But does he go all the way and does he finish every task?

You’ll have to watch and see what happens next.

