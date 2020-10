CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Mount Airy native is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Ruby Lambert hosted her 100th birthday party at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at Chapel Hill.

New precautions at the planetarium were ensured so the celebration could happen safely, according to planetarium officials. .

“I have been so blessed that I have been [not only] able to as much as I dreamed but even beyond my wildest dreams,” Ruby said.