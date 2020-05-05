Mount Airy woman arrested after 5-year-old dies when UTV overturns, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-year-old after a UTV overturned, according to a SCSO news release.

On Monday, Surry County deputies issued warrants on Olivia Dollyhigh Billings, 36, of Mount Airy, for one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of felony child abuse.

The warrants stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the fatal incident that happened at her home on March 30 involving a five-year-old turning over a UTV (Utility Vehicle) unsupervised.

According to Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, the sheriff’s office received a request from the Surry County Department of Social Services to investigate the incident.

Billings was arrested and received a $60,000 secured bond and a court date of July 8.