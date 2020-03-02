Mount Airy man sentenced to 78 years in prison after shooting 2 children in road rage incident, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A Mount Airy man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting two children during a road rage incident in spring 2019, according to a Surry County Sheriff's Office news release.

Byron Donnell Green, 42, of Mount Airy, was found guilty by a jury Wednesday in Surry County Superior Court of multiple felony charges.

The charges are:

two counts of attempted murder

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury

Green was sentenced to a minimum of 78 years to a maximum of 98 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett.

These convictions were a result of Green’s actions on April 20, 2019, in the Flat Rock community of Surry County.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that the incident started on Eleanor Avenue where Craig Sheff, 40, of Mount Airy, was driving his Nissan Sentra and had a chance encounter with Green, deputies say.

It was the day before Easter. Sheff and his girlfriend had been out purchasing Easter presents for his two kids.

They had just picked the kids up from Sheff’s mother’s house on Eleanor Avenue. Green was in a grey Ford Escape and used it to block the road in front of Sheff.

Sheff told Green to move his vehicle and added that he had his children with him, believing that would help to de-escalate the situation. Green then backed his vehicle into a driveway and Sheff drove off.

As Sheff drove past, Green stepped out of his vehicle with a gun and fired several shots at Sheff's Sentra. Green then jumped back into his car and pursued Sheff.

Green caught Sheff on East Pine Street outside of Mount Airy. He drove his vehicle into the opposite lane against oncoming traffic and pulled beside Sheff’s Sentra.

Green then shot into the rear passenger side of the Sentra.

The bullet shattered the rear window glass and hit Sheff’s young daughter. The same bullet then hit Sheff’s young son, deputies say.

Green passed vehicles in the opposite lane to escape, and Sheff drove his critically injured children straight to Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.

Due to the severity of their injuries, the children were immediately taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for emergency care.

The children were later released from Baptist hospital and were in the courtroom to hear Green's verdict and sentencing.

The investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office found that Sheff and his family did nothing to instigate this incident with Green.

Deputies say it was a chance encounter on the road that permanently altered the course of the lives of his young children and their family.

Evidence was found and presented during the trial that showed Green was upset with someone and was looking for that person when he ran into Sheff’s family that afternoon.