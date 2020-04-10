Mount Airy man in critical condition after shooting; sheriff says address connected to ongoing property dispute

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man is in critical condition after a shooting, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:57 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shoot on the 900 block of Oak Grove Church Road in Mount Airy.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Burt Hampton Wallace, of Mount Airy, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office now believes Brian Lee Thomas, 32, of Mount Airy, was the shooter.

Deputies say he is cooperating.

Danielle Moore Wallace, 37, of Mount Airy, has been arrested and charged with assault on a government official; resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer; and obstruction of justice.

She received a $25,000 secured bond.

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt says deputies have responded to this address “on many occasions” in recent months over a property dispute.