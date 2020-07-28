Mount Airy man facing multiple drug charges after pursuit with deputies

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man was arrested and is facing multiple drug charges after a pursuit with deputies on July 17, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On July 17, the SCSO Narcotics Division and Street Crime Unit “SCU” was conducting surveillance in the West Pine Street/Beulah community.

Detectives tried to stop a vehicle and a pursuit started.

During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as Michael Shane Blaylock, 40, of, Mount Airy, jumped and ran from the vehicle into a wooded area.

Blaylock was later arrested at a home on Maple Grove Church Road.

During the search of the vehicle, detectives found trafficking amount of methamphetamine (49 grams), Suboxone strips, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Blaylock is facing the following charges:

three counts of trafficking methamphetamine

one count felony maintaining a drug vehicle

one count felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

one count of possession of schedule III controlled substance

one count of possession of marijuana

one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $376,500 secured bond and a court date of August 26.