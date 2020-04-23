Mount Airy man charged with shooting woman during domestic dispute

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during a domestic dispute, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Wards Gap Road in Mount Airy.

At the scene, police found a 20-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was treated by Surry County Emergency Services before she was taken to a hospital. Deputies say her status is unknown.

The sheriff’s office identified Lucas Taylor Hiatt, 34, of Mount Airy, as the shooter.

The sheriff believes a domestic dispute led to the shooting.

Hiatt was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.