Mount Airy man arrested with 120 grams of cocaine, facing drug trafficking charges, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man was arrested Monday with 120 grams of cocaine and is facing multiple drug charges, including three counts of trafficking cocaine, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Bradley Cornelius Wilson, 32, of Mount Airy, was arrested and given a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.
During a traffic check at the intersection of West Pine Street and Race Track Road in Mount Airy, deputies saw a green Honda SUV pulling up to the checkpoint.
Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car that was being driven by Wilson.
Deputies then questioned Wilson who handed over a quantity of marijuana to the investigating deputy.
When the car was searched, deputies recovered 120 grams of cocaine.
Wilson was arrested for the following charges:
- three counts of trafficking cocaine
- one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle
- one count of possession of schedule VI (marijuana)
- one count of possession of drug paraphernalia
- one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia