Mount Airy man arrested in connection to shooting death of man over disagreement, deputies say

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man over a disagreement, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The SCSO arrested Zaqwan Washain Dobson, 26, Mount Airy, for the murder of 23-year-old Trevon Parsons.

The shooting happened near Cedar Ridge Road.

Additional outstanding warrants were served on Dobson during the arrest.

He is currently being held on no bond for the murder charge and an additional bond of $75,000 on other unrelated outstanding criminal charges.

This is still an active investigation, and it appears to have resulted from of a disagreement between the two men, deputies say.