Mount Airy City Schools extends spring break amid coronavirus outbreak

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- Mount Airy City Schools announced Friday night they will extend spring break amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The school system released the following statement:

"As the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has spread, we have closely monitored the situation in order to be prepared for potential cases across our state and area. This is an unprecedented worldwide event. Student safety is our number one priority and our goal is to be as proactive as possible. Our efforts have included collaborating with leaders across our county and state while closely reviewing several healthcare resources including state and local health departments along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Our district is currently wrapping up spring break. This time away from school has provided the opportunity to travel. We feel that it is in the best interest of our students and staff to extend break to March 20, 2020. This will allow all individuals who have traveled to monitor their health while also giving the district time with administrators and teachers to plan for the possibility of at-home learning."

For more information, the school system advised visiting their website.