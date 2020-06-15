Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run on NC 62 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on N.C. 62 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the crash on N.C. 62 at the intersection with Branson Mill Road.

Troopers believe a motorcycle had to make an evasive maneuver after a car failed to stop for a sign on Branson Mill Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital.

The passenger did not stop at the scene.

Troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a four-door burgundy passenger car with out-of-state tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.