Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash while riding close to 100 mph in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing while riding at close to 100 mph, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash on the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say a Honda CRF450 Dirt Bike motorcycle, ridden by 22-year-old Bryan Vivas, of Kernersville, was heading north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at speeds close to 100 mph.

A Dodge Journey SUV was heading south on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and began to make a left turn on East First Street.

That’s when Vivas struck the SUV and was thrown into the road.

Vivas was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.