WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist was serious injured in a crash in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Reynolds Park Road and Butler Street.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is still undergoing treatment, the release said.

No other injuries were reported.