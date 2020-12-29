Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Akron Drive, Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 8:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Akron Drive and Indiana Avenue.

Police say a motorcycle and a single passenger vehicle collided.

The motorcyclist, 48-year-old Christopher Dolan Astrop, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.