WILLOW SPING, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County motorcyclist who was involved in a race was arrested when he turned his stolen motorcycle down a dead-end road in Johnston County as deputies chased him Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The stolen green Kawasaki can be seen in the distance of the dead-end road where the motorcyclist was arrested in Johnston County Saturday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

The incident began just after 3:20 p.m. along Interstate 40 East at U.S. 1 near Cary, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy tried to stop two motorcycles that were being driven “at a high rate of speed,” the news release said.

The motorcyclists did not stop and split up.

The deputy chased one of the motorcycles — a green Kawasaki — in Wake County at one point along U.S. 401.

Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

Eventually, the rider ended up just inside the Johnston County limits and turned down Page Road, which ended in a dead end near Johnston Road, the news release said.

The motorcyclist tried to turn around but was unsuccessful and was taken into custody east of Willow Spring and just west of N.C. 50.

Angel Nicholas Lewandowsky, 22, of Angier, was charged with one count of felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and speed competition, among other charges.

The green Kawasaki was stolen from Hoke County, deputies said. Lewandowsky was held on a $5,000 secured bond.