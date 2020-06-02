Motorcyclist killed in crash with minivan in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a minivan in Lexington, according to police.

At about 7:31 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash on U.S. 64 west at Forrest Hill.

POlice say a Dodge minivan and a Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Austin Cranford, of Lexington, collided at the intersection.

EMS and Lexington fire crews tried to save Cranford’s life but he died at the scnee.

Police believe the minivan pulled in front of the motorcycle, which was speeding.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.