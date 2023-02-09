RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash on South Fayetteville Street, also known as U.S. 220 Business, in Randolph County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

At 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the crash at Industrial Park Avenue.

Troopers say an 18-year-old was driving a 2022 Honda Accord north on South Fayetteville Street while 24-year-old Chase Logan Fritz, of Asheboro, was heading south on a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle. The Accord turned left onto Industrial Park Avenue, hitting the motorcycle.

Fritz died at the scene. The driver of the Accord was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers asked to avoid U.S. 220 south, Industrial Avenue in Randolph County after fatal crash (WGHP)

Investigators are meeting with the Randolph County District Attorney regarding possible charges. Troopers believe that the driver of the Accord may have been speeding, which possibly led to the crash.

Troopers began investigating around 6:04 p.m., and Randolph County emergency officials told drivers to expect delays and a possible detour in the area.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 220 and Industrial Avenue while troopers were on the scene.