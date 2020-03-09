Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Vandalia Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 4:18 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a reported crash with a serious injury at West Vandalia Road, near Tolar Drive.

Police say a 2014 Ford Flex was making a left turn from Tolar Drive onto West Vandalia Road and hit a 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle, driven by 35-year-old Matthew David Irvin heading west on West Vandalia Road.

Irvin died from his injuries.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.