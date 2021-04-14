Motorcyclist killed in crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Davidson County on Wednesday afternoon, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened at 1:59 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 8 and South Main Street Extension near Denton.

Troopers said a motorcycle was headed north on N.C. 8 and the driver of an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign at South Main Street Extension.

The two vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the driver of the SUV was taken to Lexington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.

Charges are pending, troopers said.