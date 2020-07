Motorcyclist killed in crash in Clemmons (Hunter Braddy/WGHP)

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Clemmons on Thursday afternoon, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened on Clemmons Road near Harper Road at 1:55 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcycle was headed west on Clemmons Road. A van headed east on Clemmons Road made a left turn into the Tanglewood Commons shopping center and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.