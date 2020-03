KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV at a Kernersville roundabout, according to police.

At about 5:34 p.m., police responded to a crash in the roundabout at East Mountain Street and Graves Street.

Officers say a 52-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle, hit the SUV and died from his injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.

The Kernersville Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Team is investigating.