Motorcyclist injured in crash on Westchester Drive in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in High Point on Thursday afternoon, according to High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Westchester Drive and Stone Place.

The motorcycle rider, a 24-year-old man from Salisbury, was headed south on Westchester Drive and the driver of a minivan did not see the motorcycle as she began to turn left from Stone Place onto Westchester.

The motorcyclist swerved to avoid the crash but was unable to and was hit by the van and thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury.

No one in the van was injured. The driver was cited for failure to yield causing serious injury.