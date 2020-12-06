Motorcyclist hits, kills 7-year-old crossing street then flees scene

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist hit and killed a 7-year-old on Saturday in Port Richey, Florida then fled the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Neighbors said the 7-year-old was crossing the street while looking at Christmas lights with his mom and was hit by the motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle fled the scene and continued north after the crash.

The child died at a hospital.

The suspect is described as a white man on an orange and black motorcycle, possibly a 2018-2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact FHP by calling (813) 558-1800.