Motorcyclist faces life-threatening injuries after crash involving SUV in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV sent one person to the hospital, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, first responders started getting calls about a crash

At the scene, officers found a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that an “unsafe movement” may have been a factor in the crash. No word on who was at fault or if that person will be charged.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police partially closed the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Indiana Avenue.

