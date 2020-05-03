Motorcyclist dies in Winston-Salem crash, police investigating

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:45 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision at Clemmonsville Road at Cornell Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Ray Hancock, 32, of Winston-Salem, was on a 2016 BMW motorcycle going east on Clemmonsville Road in the right lane behind a 1999 Jeep Cherokee going west on Clemmonsville Road, turning south onto Cornell Boulevard.

The Cherokee was being driven by a 28-year-old Winston-Salem woman with two juveniles in the vehicle.

For unknown reasons at this time, Hancock pulled out to the left and hit the Cherokee.

He died at the scene, police say.

The woman and the two juveniles in the Cherokee were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin was notified.

Clemmonsville Road at Cornell Boulevard was closed for around 4 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-280