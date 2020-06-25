Motorcyclist dies after Guilford County hit-and-run crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after crashing his motorcycle when a car ran a stop sign in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 4 p.m. on June 13, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 62 at the intersection with Branson Mill Road.

Troopers say a motorcyclist was forced to make an evasive maneuver after a car failed to stop for a stop sign on Branson Mill Road.

The motorcyclist, Jimmy Alan Brown, 65, of Asheboro, was taken to a hospital.

The passenger car drove away from the scene.

Troopers describe the suspect vehicle as a possible four-door burgundy passenger car with out-of-state tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Highway patrol at (336) 334-5500.