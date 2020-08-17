Motorcycle clubs fight in North Carolina town, multiple arrests made

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple arrests were made after a fight broke out between motorcycle clubs in Burke County, local officials say.

Authorities responded to calls regarding a disturbance involving multiple motorcycle clubs near 2900 Highway US 70 in Connelly Springs. Fifty to 60 motorcycles from clubs known as Full Throttle Junkies, Outlaws, Dedicated Brotherhood, and others were in attendance.

A number of members were walking down the highway yelling and a potentially violent situation was developing, the police report indicated.

As deputies responded to the scene a fight broke out and backup units were called in.

Officials say a group started to form around one of the deputies that was already at the scene. Backup arrived and attempts to keep the two groups separated were made.

The situation became more heated and more officers were called in.

Lenoir resident Jody Maltba, 32, was arrested and charged with simple assault. A woman, who was not identified, was also arrested after she needed to be restrained by her husband.

Law enforcement from Catawba, Morganton, Burke, and Valdese counties all assisted in the incident.