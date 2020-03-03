Mothers arrested after leaving children in car while inside Rockingham County gaming business, deputies say

Claudia Denise White

Keyarra Symone Hairston

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two mothers are facing charges after deputies say they left two kids in a car while they were into a gaming establishment.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, Rockingham County deputies arrested Claudia Denise White, 30, of Danville, Virginia, and Keyarra Symone Hairston, 23, of Martinsville, Virginia. They were both charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Deputies found the two children in a car at 220 Internet Cafe at 9573 U.S. 220 in Stoneville.

The engine was off and the hood was cold to the touch, the sheriff’s office reports.

Deputies believe White and Hairston had been inside the gaming establishment for about two to three hours while the children waited in the car,

They each received a $20,000 secured bond.