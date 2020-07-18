Mother who left newborn in trash can has been charged with attempted murder, Wilmington police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo

Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A mother who is accused of leaving her newborn in a trash can has been identified by the Wilmington Police Department.

Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo, 21, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release.

She is in jail under an $800,000 bond following a medical assessment at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The baby was found when a woman walking her dog Thursday afternoon heard the baby’s cries coming from a trash can.

The woman rescued the baby and called 911.

The newborn is healthy and OK, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective H.M. Wooddell directly at (910)-341-0166. Inquiries about adoption should be directed to the Department of Social Services.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter