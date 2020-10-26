Mother, son killed in stabbing in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A mother and son are dead after a stabbing in Salisbury, according to WBTV.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a home on the 1000 block of Lincolnton Road.

At the scene, officers found 61-year-old Debra Greene Brumley and 38-year-old Jonathan Lee Brumley with multiple stab wounds, WBTV reports. The mother and son both died.

Police have not commented on a motive or any suspects.

SBI has joined the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333.